News Gaming News

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developers knew extent of issues before launch, says new report

“There were times when I would crunch up to 13 hours a day

By Luke Shaw
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077. Credit: CD Projekt Red

An in-depth report into the production of Cyberpunk 2077 has revealed that CD Projekt Red staff knew the extent of the issues that were present in the game before launch.

In the report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, employees have gone on record to counter the claims made in a recent video released by studio co-founder Marcin Iwiński, who said that the scale of the bugs was not entirely known before release.

Schreier interviewed “more than 20 current and former CD Projekt staff” for the report, who talked about the issues with the development process, which describes a development process ” marred by unchecked ambition, poor planning and technical shortcomings”

Advertisement

Adrian Jakubiak, a former audio programmer said that the Cyberpunk 2077 was a more challenging project than The Witcher 3, but that the company expected to “figure it out along the way”.

Before release, much had been written about the nature of crunch around the development process of the game. Schreier reports that “over a dozen workers felt pressured to put in the extra hours by their managers and co-workers”

Jakubiak himself says “There were times when I would crunch up to 13 hours a day — a little bit over that was my record probably — and I would do five days a week working like that”

Schreier goes on to cover the E3 2018 demo of Cyberpunk 2077, which provided a vertical slice of gampleay that impressed fans and journalists alike. Developers explained to Schreier that it was “almost entirely fake” and that “CD Projekt hadn’t yet finalized and coded the underlying gameplay systems, which is why so many features, such as car ambushes, were missing from the final product.”

Advertisement

The report also covers the fact that despite being announced in 2021, development on Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t start until late 2016, and that “The overtime didn’t make development of the game any faster.” and that on confirmation of release on April 16, 2020 – later delayed multiple times – one contact said they thought the release date was “a joke” as the team expected the game to be ready by 2022.

Late last month, a CDPR investor filed a class-action lawsuit against the Polish developer for its misleading representation of the game’s state to shareholders and the public.

Advertisement
Advertisement