‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developers “not 100 per cent happy” with melee combat

Following the recent Night City Wire presentation, developer CD Projekt RED has revealed that it is still working on Cyberpunk 2077’s melee combat, saying “melee in a first-person game is extremely difficult”.

In an interview with VG24/7, senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala explained that the studio is not “100 per cent happy” with where melee combat is right now, but believes that the team will be able to make the required improvements in the months leading up to release in November.

“We’re still a couple of months before release, and I’m actually right now working on melee. We’re spending a lot of time trying to perfect that, and we basically, we’re not 100 percent happy, mostly with visual feedback on the hits, on the melee. So, we’re still working on it. We’re continuing to work on it,” said Kapala.

He went on to assure gamers that the necessary improvements are being made: “I’m happy to say that, even right now, it’s much better than it was. And it’s going to get even better. And we acknowledge that this is something that we need to perfect, basically.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kapala also said that while it is possible to play the game entirely as an FPS, or entirely through melee combat, the game’s NPCs will not oblige player characters, and that gamers should strategise and use all of the utilities that are available in order to survive the game’s dangerous world.

“Yes, it’s technically possible to run around everywhere with a katana. However, if you see a helicopter, would you charge at it with a knife? I don’t think so. It might not be a very good strategy,” said Kapala.

The recent Night City Wire presentation also showcased three weapon types: Power, Tech, and Smart weapons. Weapons can be found throughout the world, purchased or looted from enemies. Additionally, they will all be ranked in a scale from uncommon to legendary, with rarer weapons providing better specs.