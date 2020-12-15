CD Projekt RED has acknowledged that it “did not spend enough time” looking at last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 during the development process.

Following reports of poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One, the developer came forward yesterday (December 14) to apologise for the issues and accept responsibility for the state of the game.

Today (November 15), an investors Q&A probed further into why Cyberpunk 2077 was released in the form that it is, and how the team at CD Projekt RED hope to rectify the issues in the coming weeks and months.

When asked if the developer underestimated the performance of the current-gen version Michał Nowakowski, vice president of business management, stated the reason being was the team was “looking at the next-gen and PC performance, rather than the current-gen” and “definitely did not spend enough time looking at that”.

Nowakowski also added that both Microsoft and Sony were more than likely hoping the game would receive a patch at launch after going through both companies certification process:

“If I can say anything it’s that I can only assume that yes, they were counting that we were going to fix the things upon the release and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned.”

Moving forward, the investors queried the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 on current-gen will be made to an acceptable standard. Nowakowski said that the game will be playable, but will not “be equal to the next-gen performance or the PC”:

“I’m not saying it’s going to be a bad game but if you know expectations, say from visual, or some other performance kind of angle, then we’re openly stating that’s not going to be the case. This is going to be a good, playable game without glitches and crashes… that’s the intention.”

It was also cited that the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay before release was not shown from the current-gen versions of the game and only ever PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The reason mentioned was due to “updating the game on the last-gen consoles until the very last minute”.

After backlash over the last-gen versions, Sony have also been reportedly offering out refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, specifically to PS4 players who are unhappy with the game’s performance. It’s also said that players through Microsoft and Steam have also been able to utilise the process.