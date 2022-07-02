‘Cyberpunk 2077’ external QA team denies claims it misled CD Projekt Red

Quantic Labs, the external QA studio that worked on Cyberpunk 2077, has denied allegations of mismanagement following whistleblower claims.

Last week (June 25), the YouTube channel Upper Echelon Gamers published a video which featured claims from a whistleblower, alleging that Quantic Labs were the reason for Cyberpunk 2077‘s bugs.

According to the whistleblower, Quantic Lab promised the developer CD Projekt Red a veteran team of testers for the game but instead gave the work to junior employees with less than a year of experience.

It was also claimed, among other things, that the studio told staff to report a set number of bugs per day. This resulted in CD Projekt being bombarded with reports of minor performance glitches that distracted from work on more serious bugs.

In a new statement to PCGamesN, Quantic Labs’ CEO Stefan Seicarescu said that the claims made by the whistleblower are incorrect.

“The video published on social media starts with incorrect statements about Quantic Lab’s history. “[And] there seems to be a lack of understanding in the process of how a game is tested before its release to market.

“All our customer agreements are confidential, but in general, global publishers are working with several QA outsourcing companies, not depending solely on one, in addition to internal QA resources at developer level in most cases. Project direction is agreed and adjusted accordingly as per real-time requirements with our clients.”

In a separate statement to VGC, the firm said that it works on over 200 games per year and “continues to maintain a quality comes first approach to all the work we undertake.”

It was also suggested that Quantic Labs was not the only company responsible for Cyberpunk 2077‘s QA.

