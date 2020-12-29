‘Cyberpunk 2077’ fans discover game has one truly useless perk

Cyberpunk 2077 has been the subject of ridicule after fans discovered one of the Level 1 perks is almost completely useless.

The Commando Level 1 perk allows the player to be effectively invisible when underwater, shielding them from nearby hostiles. As a Reddit user recently pointed out, however, there are so few places in the games map to use this perk, it is basically redundant.

Many comments on the original post were of fans admitting they had no idea the game even had underwater areas, highlighting just how little of the world this perk would apply to. Some commented that a small side-quest will necessitate the use of this perk, but many claimed to be several hours in with no interaction with underwater mechanics. Redditor TheHeroicOnion commented that the underwater side-quest was “amazing”, however, “ there’s no enemies or combat in it so this perk is still useless in the one mission that actually is underwater”.

Some have speculated that the inclusion of this perk was just another change made in development, with more water areas possibly being planned. Given the difficulties CD Projekt RED faced during the development of Cyberpunk 2077, it is possible that underwater areas were cancelled in order to focus on other content. Redditor Fruhmann said: “The commando perk being left in while most water sequences were removed speaks to the level of testing, attention, and thoughtfulness this game was deprived of.”

The developers may just have run out of time, but some also speculate this could be put to good use in a further DLC or update for Cyberpunk 2077.

There has already been an entire functional railway system apparently cut from the game, and the wall-running mechanic was confirmed to have been cut by CDPR. Post-release, the game has also suffered from bugs, crashes, and a disastrous reduction in console quality which has left the company involved in a class action lawsuit.

Two further updates are scheduled for the game, in January and February of 2021.