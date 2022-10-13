‘Cyberpunk 2077’ fans on Stadia can now transfer their saves to other platforms

Stadia might be dead but Night City lives on, as fans who were playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia can now transfer their saves to other platforms.

Developer CD Projekt Red has released a guide for Stadia players, advising players on how to transfer their Cyberpunk 2077 saves from Stadia to PC and consoles.

The process is a (relatively) painless one for PC players, requiring them to download their save directly from Google and, with some fiddling, place it in their Cyberpunk 2077 game folder. The process is a little more complicated for console players though, requiring them to make use of cross progression on PC and syncing it with their GOG accounts in order to transfer their progress.

Full instructions on how to transfer your saves from Stadia are available from CD Projekt Red here.

Google announced the demise of its cloud streaming service Stadia in September, stating that it had failed to gain “the traction with users that we expected,” though it maintained that “the underlying technology platform that powers Stadia has been proven at scale and transcends gaming.”

Stadia is due to shut down completely early next year, and all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google store and all games and add-ons bought via the Stadia store will be refunded.

Stadia’s demise might have been coming for some time now, but Google still failed to notify developers ahead of the announcement – even when they had games due to come out on the platform, understandably upsetting a number of them.

They’re not the only ones upset too, one Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose 6,000 hours of playtime once Stadia shuts down. It’s hard not to suspect that he’s maybe feeling a bit jealous of Cyberpunk 2077 players right now.

In other gaming news, Bethesda has revealed more information about Starfield’s progression system.