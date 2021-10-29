‘Cyberpunk 2077’ free DLC and updates delayed until 2022

The previously announced free downloadable content (DLC) and updates coming to Cyberpunk 2077 have been delayed until early 2022.

This comes as the official “commitment to quality” post on the Cyberpunk 2077 was updated yesterday (October 28), with the DLCs and updates initially listed to arrive in 2021. This means that the last update to the game was patch 1.31 from September this year, which was a general bugfix for the title.

It was also recently announced that CD Projekt Red titles Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 would see Xbox Series X|S and PS5 releases in 2022. With the former launching in next year’s first quarter, and the latter in the second.

All of this comes after the title had a rocky launch last year, as it was marred with glitches and bugs on consoles. We gave the game four out of five stars in our review and said, “despite all the controversies it’s found itself embroiled in, this is a game with a surprising amount of heart. While The Witcher 3 redefined what players expect from an open world, this RPG eight years in the making pushes modern gaming to its limits rather than forging a bold new future.”

The company also recently acquired developer The Molasses Flood, who CD Projekt Red said would be working on “its own ambitious project” around an existing company property – meaning it will likely be one of these two flagship titles.

“The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development,” said company president Adam Kicińsk. “They’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group.”

A multiplayer component to Cyberpunk 2077 is still in development and won’t be arriving until some point in 2022.

In other news, Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig is working on a narrative-driven title for Marvel Games.