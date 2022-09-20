‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gets a “second chance” with its highest player count since launch

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a huge boost to its player count, with the developers celebrating the troubled game getting a “second chance.”

According to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 reached roughly 85,555 concurrent players on Steam over this past weekend (September 17-18) – a significant increase, given that the game saw 22,200 concurrent players just days previously on Tuesday, September 13.

The boost in players has been celebrated by the game’s developers, with quest director Pawel Sasko thanking fans for giving the game a “second chance.”

Thank you so much chooms for this second chance 😭 https://t.co/IONdDq8D9x — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) September 18, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 has had something of a PR boost in recent months, with updates and bug fixes addressing many of the concerns that plagued the title at launch, as well as the recent announcement of Phantom Liberty – the first (and only) expansion for the game.

The most likely factor behind the game’s renewed popularity, however, is the recent animated Netflix adaptation Cyberpunk Edgerunners – which has seen a significantly warmer reception than the game itself did at launch, with a 100 per cent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Newcomers to Cyberpunk 2077 will be pleased to hear that there’s more content for the game on the way, with the upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty.

In less good news however, fans using last-generation hardware are about to be left behind. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it has decided to end development for new content on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, with new content only coming to PC, Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“Following Patch 1.6 (the Edgerunners Update), we want to focus our attention and resources on the new-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 so we can further develop and upgrade the game on those consoles and PC,” said the developer. “That’s why, after patch 1.6 all further new content updates and improvements for Cyberpunk 2077 will be made exclusively for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.”

In other gaming news, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has said that Call Of Duty being an Xbox-exclusive would be “tremendous” for Battlefield.