‘Cyberpunk 2077’ had the biggest PC launch in history

Cyberpunk 2077 had the biggest PC launch day of any game in history when it released last Thursday, December 10.

The previous record had only been in place for two days, with World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands taking the top spot on December 8. The World Of Warcraft expansion sold 3.7 million copies on launch day, which developers Blizzard confirmed in a press release.

Read more: We need to solve the toxicity within video games

Prior to Shadowlands, the record had been Diablo III at 3.5 million, and had stood for eight years. While CD Projekt Red is yet to release the official PC sales figures, they have released enough information to confirm they have broken the record.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 received eight million pre-orders, as confirmed by their official Twitter account. On their public facing shareholders account, they revealed the split in these preorders between PC and console, with PC responsible for 59%.

These two figures combined tells us PC pre-orders were at 4.72 million, more than a million more than Shadowlands. The 3.7 million from Shadowlands also includes day one sales, while Cyberpunk’s figures do not, so the true gap will be even bigger.

Day one sales could push Cyberpunk 2077 over the limit to the most successful launch in video game history too. The preorders amount to $500 million (£376 million) in sales, with the total record held by Grand Theft Auto V, at $800 million (£602 million).

Much like Shadowlands, GTA V’s record includes day one sales too. Cyberpunk is yet to release any information on their day one sales.

Advertisement

In other Cyberpunk news, the game has added an epilepsy warning, promising “a more permanent solution.” This follows reports that one reviewer had a seizure during an unskippable story section.