‘Cyberpunk 2077’ has already turned a profit, says CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED has reportedly recouped all of its development costs and turned a profit on Cyberpunk 2077.

In a newly released financial report on December 11, the developer revealed that it has covered all production and promotional costs of the game, based on pre-orders alone. The futuristic open-world RPG has received over 8million pre-orders and currently holds the record for the biggest PC launch in history.

CD Projekt RED noted in its report that “the estimated licensing royalties receivable by the Company in association with pre-order sales of Cyberpunk 2077 across all of its digital distribution channels have exceeded the sum of [the] total development expenditures related to the game, and the game’s marketing and promotional costs”.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 was released globally on December 10, eight years after it was first announced. However, despite the game’s record-breaking launch and sales numbers, it has not been without its fair share of problems.

NME’s Tom Reagan said that the game features “some of the most frustrating bugs I’ve ever experienced” in his review of the game. Additionally, console players have continued to encountering a wide array of crashes despite a new patch, while a game reviewer previously noted that the game features an un-skippable story sequence that could trigger a player’s epilepsy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with a next-gen version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S coming in 2021. The game can currently be played on next-gen consoles through backward compatibility.