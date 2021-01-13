‘Cyberpunk 2077’ being investigated by Polish consumer protection agency

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED is being investigated by a Polish consumer protection agency over the game’s controversial launch.

According to a new report from Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, a Polish legal and business newspaper, Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has stepped in to investigate the game’s buggy launch, how CDPR’s plans to fix the game and how refunds are being handled.

“We are asking the company for [an] explanation regarding problems with the game and actions taken by them,” a UOKiK spokesperson told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, as translated by IGN Poland.

“We will check how the developer is working on patches or solving issues preventing playing on various consoles, but also what steps [the company] is planning to take regarding people [who requested refunds] and are not happy with their purchase because they can’t play the game on owned hardware, despite assurances by the producer,” they added.

The report also noted that UOKiK is awaiting an explanation from CDPR before it decides on the next step of the investigation. Should the agency determine that CDPR’s response isn’t satisfactory, the UOKiK holds the power to fine the Polish developers up to 10 per cent of the company’s annual income.

Alternatively, UOKiK could ask CD Projekt RED to issue “digital bonuses” to players who purchased the game on PS4 and Xbox One. While the game has game-breaking bugs and crashes on all of its platforms, the PS4 and Xbox One consoles have reported the highest number of bugs.

Sony notably removed the game from the PlayStation Store in December, saying that the game will return once it is in better condition. The game has since received several hotfixes, with two major updates planned for January and February.

Late last month, a CDPR investor filed a class-action lawsuit against the Polish developer for its misleading representation of the game’s state to shareholders and the public.