‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is back on the PS5 store, but you can’t buy it

Cyberpunk 2077 is once again visible on the PS5 store following its removal last year, but it cannot be bought.

The CD Projekt RED title appears when you search for it on the PS5 store under the ‘Just Announced’ tag. Players can wishlist the game or redownload the digital version if they have already purchased it. It appears as though Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be bought if it isn’t already owned.

Searching for the game on the PlayStation Store via the PS4 or in a browser doesn’t show Cyberpunk 2077 in any form.

Cyberpunk 2077 was taken off the PlayStation Store back in December 2020 following complaints about the game’s quality. Sony also offered all players who purchased the game refunds. The decision was confirmed on the company’s official website. The statement read:

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

This came just after CD Projekt apologised for Cyberpunk 2077’s poor quality on consoles and told PlayStation owners to be patient for refunds of the game.

An internal ‘glitch montage’ leaked recently as part of the CD Projekt ransomware attack by hackers. The video implies that CD Projekt Red knew about the glitchy state of the game prior to its release in September 2020.

“This Tweet has been deleted.” pic.twitter.com/lxRSRslen6 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 6, 2021

In a now deleted tweet from Cyberpunk 2077 senior producer Slava Lukyanenka, the existence of the video was confirmed.

He said: “The video is a fun composition of bug materials collected by QA and developers through years of development. How exactly it proves your point?”

