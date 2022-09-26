‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is currently outselling ‘Modern Warfare 2’ on Steam

Following a major resurgence in popularity, CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently ranking higher than Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam‘s top sellers chart.

As charted on Steam’s top sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled ahead of several of this year’s biggest upcoming games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Football Manager 2023.

At time of writing, Cyberpunk is only four spaces behind FIFA 23, which currently ranks as Steam’s top seller. However, when Cyberpunk‘s position was spotted by TheGamer on Sunday (September 25), the RPG was listed above FIFA – suggesting there’s not too much in the gap.

Despite a rough launch, Cyberpunk is enjoying a resurgence, with the game recently hitting its highest peak player count since launch. In the last 24 hours, that peak player count has sat at 136,724; and it’s currently the ninth most-played game on Steam with 91,367 players.

Part of Cyberpunk 2077‘s newfound popularity is thanks to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a Netflix series set in 2077‘s Night City. Edgerunners has been a critical success for Netflix, and currently holds a 97 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, developer CD Projekt Red has been steadily patching the game with fixes and new features for several years and recently announced an upcoming “spy-thriller” expansion for the game. While it’s not set to launch until 2023, the expansion’s first trailer has confirmed that Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

Earlier in the month, Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko thanked fans for giving the game a “second chance”. “Not taking a single one of you for granted, who has decided to give Cyberpunk 2077 a chance,” Sasko added on Saturday (September 24).

Looking ahead, CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that Phantom Liberty is the “only planned expansion” for Cyberpunk 2077.

In other gaming news, Infinity Ward has announced that it will be “taking action” against Modern Warfare 2’s cheaters.