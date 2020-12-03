Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely getting released next week, CD Projekt RED has confirmed.

After multiple delays, including one made after the game went gold and into production, many have questioned whether Cyberpunk 2077 will actually hit its December 10 release date.

CD Projekt RED seems adamant on continuing to reaffirm that the game will release on schedule. The developer dropped a new tweet today (December 3) reminding consumers that the title is a mere seven days away.

Twitter Gaming has also announced it will be hosting a Cyberpunk 2077 launch party on December 10, featuring a developer Q&A, as well as numerous exclusives and surprises.

The game was originally intended to release on November 19 but was delayed a few weeks before despite going into physical production. At the time, the developer cited the reasons being due to “shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time” and to “make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly”.

Rumours later circulated that Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to be delayed again after the game’s official Twitter page reportedly removed the new December 10 date. In a call to investors, the team reiterated the game would not receive any further delays.

Marketing for the game has since ramped up. Yesterday (December 2) fans were treated to their first look at the game’s photo mode, showcasing extensive options for players to utilise in Night City.

The first footage of the game running on next-gen consoles also recently emerged, which looks into the graphical upgrade between the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X. While it’s not a true next-gen version, one has been promised to arrive some time in 2021.