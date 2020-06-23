‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is getting its own comic book series

Video game developer, CD Projekt RED, has announced that its upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving its own comic book series, in partnership with publisher Dark Horse Comics.

The news was confirmed through the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account and Dark Horse’s website. Issue one of Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team will be released on September 9 and priced at USD$3.99.

Together with @DarkHorseComics, we're proud to announce Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team, new comic series!

More info at https://t.co/6xuaJsivvq pic.twitter.com/dJyPABv3BG — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2020

Advertisement

The series will centre on an emergency medical technician (EMT) employed by Trauma Team International, Cyberpunk 2077’s largest medical service provider.

“Nadia, an assistant EMT for a privately-owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout,” reads the official description of the comic on Dark Horse’s website. “After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia and her new team find themselves in an even more dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

The series is being is written by Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Uncanny X-Men) and illustrated by Miguel Valderrama (Giants). It is currently unclear how many issues will be released.

The news comes less than a week after developers CD Projekt RED announced that the highly anticipated game was being delayed for the second time. The game will now be released on November 19.

“At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay wise,” the company stated. “But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One at launch. Google Stadia and next-gen versions of the game will come at a later date.