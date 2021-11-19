‘Cyberpunk 2077’ isn’t coming to the Xbox Game Pass

CD Projekt Red has said there are “no plans” for Cyberpunk 2077 to join the Xbox Game Pass.

As reported by VGC, a spokesperson for CD Projekt Red said “there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077“. Similarly, Radek Adam Grabowski – global PR director for CD Projekt Red – said “I just thought I’ll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077“.

This follows rumours that Cyberpunk 2077 would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass after it appeared in a promotional clip for the Xbox Cloud Service. There was speculation that, because Xbox typically uses Xbox Game Pass games to promote their services, Cyberpunk 2077 could be arriving on the service.

Advertisement

While it may not be coming to Xbox Game Pass, there still plans elsewhere for the future of the game, although some free DLC and updates have been delayed until 2022. Since the content was delayed for the team to focus on “the most important fixes and updates”, an updated roadmap says CD Projekt Red is now hoping to launch DLC in “the first quarter” of 2022.

Likewise, next-gen updates for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 have been pushed back into 2022. This delay follows “recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games”.

Beyond Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has acquired roguelike developer The Molasses Flood – a studio which is likely working on a new game set in either the Cyberpunk or Witcher universe.

In other news, Battlefield 2042 has launched – though it’s being swarmed with negative reviews on Steam. The game currently has over 6500 negative reviews, which is worrying for the shooter as there are only just over 8000 reviews so far. Things may be set to improve however, as EA has announced that Battlefield 2042 will receive another two patches in the next 30 days.