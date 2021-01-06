‘Cyberpunk 2077’ loses 79 per cent of player base in a month

CD Projekt RED’s embattled RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has lost 79 per cent of its player base since it launched just a month ago.

This is according to a new analysis from video game statistics website GitHyp, which shows that the game’s player base declined to 225k players a day on Steam from its peak of over 1million concurrent players. In comparison, CD Projekt RED’s last release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, retained over half its player base a month after it launched in May 2015.

However, the report also said that the 79 per cent drop is typical of most single-player games, which usually lose the same percentage or more of its player base, while noting that open-world games are usually an exception. GitHyp also pointed out that CDPR has a “proven track record of fixing their games on PC post-launch”, saying that it’s one of the reasons the game still “maintains a positive average score on Steam”.

Despite the controversies over Cyberpunk 2077 and the loss of its player base, the game has continued to sell well on Steam. According to PCGamesN, the game has remained the top-selling game on Steam since the week ending November 22.

CDPR had previously claimed that it sold more than 13million copies of Cyberpunk 2077, even with refund requests across all platforms factored in. Roughly 8million of the copies are said to be from pre-orders alone, according to a prior report.

CDPR is currently facing a class action lawsuit over Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy launch. On December 24. the Manhattan-based Rosen Law Firm filed the suit against the developer “on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded CD Projekt Red securities”.