‘Cyberpunk 2077’ modder adds an immersive Metro system to Night City

A modder has added a fully-functional Metro system to Cyberpunk 2077, a feature that fans may recognise from some of the earlier trailers for the game.

The Metro System mod for Cyberpunk 2077 adds “a fully useable Metro System, with 19 explorable stations, third/first person view and much more,” according to creator keanuWheeze on its Nexus Mods page.

Each of the stations across Night City have been “handbuilt” and – in typical Metro fashion – will require you to wait around for the train for a little bit.

The Metro Systems mod is fairly easily installed, and instructions to do so can be found on the mod’s Nexus Mods page. It’s worth mentioning that Metro Systems requires the mod Cyber Engine Tweaks (CET) first, which can be downloaded here.

Once a player has downloaded the mod, it’s easy to start using Night City’s new mode of transport. By turning up to one of the stations and hitting interact, players can go inside and wait to begin their ride. There’s also some helpful text that says where the arriving train will be headed, and once players have boarded, they can stick on the radio and toggle between first and third person.

For players looking to customise their commute, several settings – such as train speed, camera distance, the price of a ticket and more – can be changed within an in-game “mods” menu.

