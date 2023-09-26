‘Cyberpunk 2077’ mods have been disabled with the launch of ‘Phantom Liberty’

Cyberpunk 2077 mods are automatically disabled as a result of the launch of its latest expansion, Phantom Liberty, in order to safeguard the stability of the game.

Phantom Liberty launches today (September 26) however it’s only available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. As well as a whole new area for players to explore, the expansion features Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, a sleeper agent who accompanies V into a “web of broken loyalties and political power plays”.

Update 2.0 released a few days before Phantom Liberty and so a large amount of content in the game has changed. In the interest of ensuring that the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 is not adversely affected, developer CD Projekt Red decided to disable mods for PC players.

“We wanted to let you know that mods will be automatically disabled for the launch of Phantom Liberty,” it explained in a post to X (previously Twitter). This is to prevent issues with the game that are caused by mods before they receive their update from the modding community. We want to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game.”

Again, this announcement is only applicable to Cyberpunk 2077 players running the game through the Epic Games Store or Steam. Mods are able to be switched back on but it’s likely that there will be some incompatibility issues.

NME‘s Andy Brown said Phantom Liberty and its update 2.0 turns the base game into “the role-playing game that was originally promised” in 2020.

“Phantom Liberty is the crowning jewel of Cyberpunk‘s three-year redemption arc. It’s a shame this will be 2077‘s first and last expansion, but it’s a hell of a swan song to close out on,” he concluded.

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 developer has denied knowledge of the anti-Russian dialogue lines that were added in the Ukrainian localisation of update 2.0.