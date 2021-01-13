‘Cyberpunk 2077’: multiplayer mode details leaked by dataminers

Cyberpunk 2077 dataminers have uncovered the first details for the game’s upcoming multiplayer mode.

According to a report by DSO Gaming, which received its information from a dataminer who wanted to stay anonymous, the upcoming multiplayer mode will feature two different modes: Heists and Deathmatch.

The report notes that Heists will likely “function closer to standard single-player quest[s]”, alongside a couple of new “dedicated functions”. It also suggests that the two multiplayer modes might solely rely on peer-to-peer connections as opposed to having dedicated servers.

DSO Gaming said that players can verify the leaks themselves by exploring the game’s “executable file”, but also cautioned that the information may change in time as the multiplayer mode is currently in development and unlikely to be released anytime soon.

Back in November, CD Projekt RED President and co-CEO Adam Kiciński said that Cyberpunk 2077‘s multiplayer mode would be its own “triple-A” release. “It’s a separate dedicated production, a big production,” he said.

“And we plan – we think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of single-player Cyberpunk,” Kiciński added.

At the time, he also noted that the Cyberpunk 2077 development team would only begin discussions for the multiplayer mode in the first quarter of 2021. However, it’s currently unknown if discussions have started as CD Projekt RED is currently working on two major updates for the game following its buggy release.

CD Projekt RED is reportedly under investigation by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) for its handling of the game’s release. The consumer protection agency is awaiting an response from CDPR before it plans its next course of action.