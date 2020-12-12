‘Cyberpunk 2077’ releases new patch, console crashes remain

Cyberpunk 2077 has released a new patch aimed at tackling the game’s biggest issues, but bugs and crashes still remain on the console versions.

The patch, Hotfix 1.04 includes fixes for quests, gameplay, visual errors, stability, and some console specific issues around Achievements. While it appears to have fixed a lot of the minor errors, the biggest bugs remain.

The majority of these bugs are only affecting console players, with PC gameplay much smoother. Prior to release, reviewers and streamers were only given PC codes.

The game had already been delayed three times this year prior to its December 10 release. During this time, the developers underwent mandatory crunch. The company had previously promised there would be “no crunch”.

One of the more notable minor issues the game released with was NSFW clipping. Because the game lets you customise your genitals to explicit levels, a texture bug meant many players experienced their avatar’s penis appearing on the outside of their clothes.

PushSquare are reporting that one crash every hour and a half has been the average across their reporters. Longer play sessions also increase the odds of the game crashing.

During these crashes, the game will completely close itself down, leaving players with the error screen. It then needs to be restarted manually from the console menu.

As part of the patch, CD Projekt Red have altered a sequence which placed players with epilepsy at risk of experiencing a seizure.

Despite these issues, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a successful launch. It surpassed 8 million pre-orders, had the biggest PC launch in history, and the best day one Steam figures for a single player game ever.