‘Cyberpunk 2077’ next-gen versions launch today, patch 1.5 details revealed

CD Projekt Red has announced that the next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are available now alongside a free trial and patch 1.5

During the latest REDStream, the developer revealed the first gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 running on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, confirming that both versions will run at 60FPS and will include both a ray tracing and performance mode.

Alongside the announcement, the team also shared the details for patch 1.5 which will include a variety of upgraded features, along with brand-new mechanics for the game.

Probably the biggest update arriving with patch 1.5, and the most requested by players, includes the ability to change appearance. Players will only need to use a mirror to change their look, with the option to change their hair, hair colour, and makeup.

Additionally, players will now be able to pay rent on their apartments and buy renovations to makeover their homes. The patch will also let players buy other apartments around Night City, each with its own price and unique style.

Some other updates include skill trees, a new skip time mechanic, a throwing knife playstyle that will return to the player with a cooldown, new map icons for side quests to differentiate from the main story, as well as the option to choose to ignore calls from characters, when before it would force the player to pick up.

CD Projekt also confirmed it has added a walking toggle button to PC, along with the ability to play the guitar in their apartment with a selection of songs to choose from. Sleeping in your apartment, which now has an updated animation, will also give players a new buff, alongside other activities in apartments.

Without getting into spoilers, the developer also confirmed that players will be able to take part in more interactions with their chosen romance partner in the game, for instance, letting them message them more often as well as the chance to wake up next to them in bed.

The developer explained that the game will be updated automatically on all platforms but, if players have the PS4 version installed on PS5 and wish to play the next-gen version, they’ll need to download it manually from their library.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020. Since then, CD Projekt has been working on the next-gen upgrade.

