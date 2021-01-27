‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gets official modding tools and support

CD Projekt RED has released official modding tools and support for its embattled open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

Players have been using third-party tools to modify the game for a while now, but the developer has now made it easier for users to create their own Cyberpunk 2077 experiences. The modkit is a little sparse – featuring Metadata, ArchiveDump, TweakDump and TweakDB IDs – especially compared to the developer’s previous game The Witcher 3, though it’s a start.

CD Projekt RED also promises that the modkit will be “continuously updated” as more patches are released for Cyberpunk 2077 in order to “ensure compatibility”. The developer also cautions users to read the License Agreement before downloading the modkit. Check out the full modding support website for more information.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020 after a long development cycle, but quickly garnered backlash from users due to the game’s buggy state. CD Projekt RED has promised to fix the game, recently releasing an update to help fix a number of stability issues. However, the patch also reportedly introduced yet another game-breaking bug.

Several lawsuits have been filed against CDPR over Cyberpunk 2077. The first was filed by the Manhattan-based Rosen Law Firm in December 2020 and the second earlier this month by an unnamed law firm.

CDPR is also currently under investigation by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) over the game’s buggy state at launch. It is also looking at the company’s plans to fix the game and how refunds are being handled.