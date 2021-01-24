‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch 1.1 promising numerous stability fixes

CD Project Red have released the first patch for Cyberpunk 2077, fixing many of the issues that were present in the game since launch.

Read More: Video games can predict the future

The 1.1 patch focuses primarily on stability improvements across all platforms, and weighs in at 10GB on PC, and 17GB on consoles.

Amongst the stability improvements, memory usage for various systems has also been improved, including memory savings for characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos, foliage, laser effects, AI, street traffic and more.

Advertisement

CD Project RED have also confirmed that various crash fixes have been implanted, related to loading saves, opening and closing the game, and also at Cyberpunk 2077‘s Point of No Return message.

There are a large number of other fixes in the patch notes too, including many fixes to the quests and the and open world events. A handful of UI and Visual bugs issues have been remedied, and a few platform-specific including performance optimisation, crash fixes, and memory usage improvements.

Cyberpunk‘s website has a full list of all of the updates made in the patch.

The road ahead for Cyberpunk 2077 involves a complement of promised patches and fixes, as well as DLC. A report for Bloomberg by Jason Schreier suggested that the extent of the issues were known long before the game came out amongst internal developer.

In these claims was the accusation that the demo at E3 2018 was “fake” and not representative of the actual game that was being developed. CD Project RED studio head Adam Badowski responded to these claims by saying “it’s hard for a trade show game demo not to be a test of a vision or vertical slice two years before the game ships, but that doesn’t mean it’s fake”

Advertisement

There are currently two separate lawsuits that have been filed against CD Project RED in response to the issues that were present in the game at launch, with the latest lawsuit focussing on how the game “was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs”.