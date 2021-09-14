‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch 1.31 tackles graphical issues and more

The latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will fix several issues, including problems with inventories, stealth detection, animations, and perks.

The patch is now available on PC, consoles, and Stadia to anyone who owns the base game, and includes a GPU memory optimisation update for PlayStation consoles. In-game Registration Rewards have also been fixed, allowing players to claim them once again after a period of “network error” popups prevented their redemption.

Missing item descriptions, clothing mods, and quickhack tooltips have been replaced, and upgraded quest tag items will now update their names accordingly. The height of the charged jump and the reload speed perk have been adjusted to play better.

Several quests received specific fixes, including Beat On The Brat, The Nomad, and Disasterpiece, and roads will now appear wet after rain, with an upgrade to the Wet Surfaces System.

Some fans have reported that the update is 51 GB, although others claim it runs much smaller. Members of the CDPR forums commented on the lack of quality-of-life upgrades, “Will it take five years to add some basic [quality-of-life] changes like toggle aim on PC? Can’t only be bugfixes,” one such comment read.

A recent mod for Cyberpunk 2077 has added life insurance to the game, meaning that instead of dying the player just comes back to life Grand Theft Auto style.

Created by 3nvy, the “death alternative” mod is currently available on Nexus mods. It aims to create multiple new death scenarios, instead of just having the player reload a save upon death. The in-universe Trauma Team is now offering the player a Silver, Gold, or Platinum package for when their health drops to zero.