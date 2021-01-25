Latest ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch reportedly adds new game-breaking bug

The latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has reportedly broken the game for a number of players – thanks to yet another bug.

Patch 1.1 was released on Friday (January 25) and was largely focused on improving the game’s stability, but ironically has seemingly introduced yet another game-breaking glitch. Players have taken to the game’s Reddit page with reports of them being unable to progress past the Down In The Street mission due to the new bug.

At the end of the Down In The Street mission, players are supposed to get a call from the character Goro Takemura in order for the task to be completed. Prior to patch 1.1, Takemura would simply not make a call – now he has the ability to make the calls, but doesn’t speak. Some players have also noted that reloading an older save file or creating a new save will not fix the problem either.

However, CD Projekt RED has a workaround for the bug while it focuses on fixing the issue. The solution requires players to load a save file from before V and Takemura leave Wakako’s office and to immediately have a conversation with Takemura. After that, players have to skip 23 hours of in-game time, which should trigger the phone call and the conversation.

CDPR is currently under investigation by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) over the game’s buggy launch, including its plans to fix the game and how refunds are being handled.

Two lawsuits have also been filed against the studio over its handling of the game. The first was filed by the Manhattan-based Rosen Law Firm in December 2020 and the second earlier this month by an unnamed law firm.