New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update fixes PC save file limit, console crashes

CD Projekt RED has released a new update for Cyberpunk 2077.

The hotfix introduces a number of fixes for the game’s bugs and crashes on PC and consoles. The hotfix also includes improvements to memory management and stability for consoles, which is expected to reduce the number of crashes.

Most notably, the PC-specific patch removes the 8MB save file limit. Prior to the update, if players crafted and collected too many items in their inventory, their save files would exceed 8MB and become corrupted. However, the developer also notes that the update will not fix save files that have already become corrupted prior to the patch.

Advertisement

The hotfix also included a bug fix for one of the game’s quests. The NPC Dum Dum will no longer be missing during Totentanz entrance during the Second Conflict mission. Check out the full patch notes here.

Earlier this week, CDPR shared that the game has sold 13million copies. The figure accounts for physical and digital copies, as well as pre-orders, and factors in “returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts”.

A number of the studio’s investors have also announced their consideration to file class-action lawsuits against the company, alleging that it may have misrepresented itself to investors in a bid to secure funding.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10 and received a four-star review from NME‘s Tom Regan. He said that the game “excels as a narrative-driven video game” despite featuring “some of the most frustrating bugs I’ve ever experienced”.