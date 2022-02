It’s been a very busy week for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt RED, as a surprise live stream announcement not only ended up bringing all the info on the latest 1.5 patch for the game, but ended with the release of the new-console version of the game, a free upgrade for those who bought it on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. But it seems since the 1.5 update there have been issues on PS4 and PC.