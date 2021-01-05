‘Cyberpunk 2077’ PC mod allows players to use third-person camera

Cyberpunk 2077 players are now able to play in third-person thanks to a mod that has been made available on PC.

Reported by PC Gamer, a new mod for CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk RPG has been created, which allows those who download it to play the game in third person perspective.

The mod is available via Nexus Mods and is currently listed as a work in progress, and the attached video tutorial shows that animations are currently quite strange thanks to the way the game is designed to work from a first person perspective.

It addresses one of the main complaints that players have had about Cyberpunk, which is that the character is rarely seen after the initial character creation, thanks to the first-person view point.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already had a popular mod that enables people to change their in-game haircut, something that isn’t available in the game as of yet despite the game’s in-depth character creation and focus on style in Night City.

Players who are looking to get updates to their game without mods will have to wait until CD Projekt RED have revealed their DLC plans. The official website has prematurely updated, with content promised in for free DLC in “early 2021”.

The game has currently sold over 13 million copies despite the ongoing saga of bugs and refunds that have coloured its reception since launch.

The poor quality of the game on launch, and the removal of the game from the PlayStation store, has affected the company’s share price, and as such an investor has files a class action lawsuit against the developers.

CD Projekt RED have since said they are going to defend themselves “vigorously” against the claims that have been made.