‘Cyberpunk 2077’ playthrough takes tester over 175 hours

CD Projekt RED QA Lead Łukasz Babiel has tweeted that he has racked up 175 hours in his current playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077.

The tester posted a screenshot of his character’s origin story, followed by a picture of his current time played in the game, which exceeded 175 hours.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/b4JL6bIVBf — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Responding to a question on Twitter asking whether it was a completionist playthrough, Babiel said that it wasn’t, and that he was simply taking his time to explore everything.

He explained that it was “one of my ongoing slow paced playthroughs on the hardest difficulty where I play more stealthy than usual, loot everything, use every feature the game has to offer”

In response to another question about starting on the highest difficulty, Babiel responded that they recommended players start on Normal or Hard if they’re looking for a challenge, but that players could alter the difficulty at any time should they wish.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had three separate delays, and is now set for release on December 10, with workers at Amazon having taken pictures of the game’s packaging.

Physical copies have made their way to people early, with around 20 minutes of gameplay footage leaking on Youtube. This footage has since been removed, but is still being shared around in private.

Advertisement

CD Projeckt RED have also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a streamer mode that will help content creators avoid DMCA violations by disabling certain copyrighted tracks that could trigger a DMCA strike on Twitch.

The last few months of Cyberpunk 2077’s development have been filled with delays and allegations surrounding the crunch culture required to get such a large AAA game finished on time.

The game is also set to receive complete next-gen versions with enhanced graphics and other next-gen tech in the future, although a release date has not been announced. The game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in the meantime through backward compatibility.