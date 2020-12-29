‘Cyberpunk 2077’ publisher will defend itself “vigorously” against lawsuit

CD Projket SA has said it will defend itself “vigorously” against the recent lawsuit from an investor over Cyberpunk 2077.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that one of the company’s investors was pursuing legal action over the buggy launch of Cyberpunk 2077. In a filing to the courts, it was stated that the game “was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs” and that the “defendants’ (CD Projekt SA) statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading”.

Following the news of a class action lawsuit, the game’s publisher CD Projekt SA has responded saying it vows to defend itself against the claims made against it.

According to Bloomberg, the company has said that the suit “calls for the court to adjudicate whether the actions taken by the company and members of its management board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.e, by misleading investors and consequently causing them to incur losses”. From these claims, it’s added that it plans to defend itself “vigorously against any such claims”.

Before the game’s launch, media footage for the last-gen console versions was scarce and the promoted gameplay was not retrospective of what was promised. Due to this, Sony promptly removed the game from its digital storefront, followed by Microsoft doing the same for its customers.

The developer, CD Projekt RED, has also been offering refunds to anyone who owns a physical edition of the game, yet despite refunds, the game has managed to sell over 13million copies since its release.