‘Cyberpunk 2077’ QA lead leaves the developer after 11 years

The quality assurance (QA) lead at Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced they are leaving the company.

Łukasz Babiel announced the news on his Twitter, saying: “I really worked with the best people”.

The veteran member of CD Projekt Red worked at the company for 11 years and helped develop games such as Gwent, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077.

In a Tweet that confirmed the news, Babiel said. “Last month I decided to leave CD Projekt RED after [a] great 11 years there. I’ve got these amazing gifts as a farewell – 3D printed and hand-painted figure and a comic by two talented Polish authors, which just melted my heart. I really worked with the best people.”

He shared two images, one showing a custom figure displaying Babiel in Johnny Silverhand’s outfit from Cyberpunk 2077 and a comic page that used his likeness.

Last month I decided to leave CD Projekt RED after great 11 years there. I've got these amazing gifts as a farewell – 3D printed and hand-painted figure and a comic by two talented Polish authors, which just melted my heart. I really worked with the best people ❤🧡💛💚. pic.twitter.com/ha8zuPr8wR — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) January 20, 2022

Babiel started at CD Projekt Red in 2010 when he joined the developer as a beta tester. He then continued to become the Cyberpunk 2077 QA lead in 2017. During his time in this role, he managed a team of over 60 employees, planned testing, introduced pipelines, and worked closely with lead produces and studio directors, according to his LinkedIn.

