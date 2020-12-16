‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refunds are getting denied despite devs’ promise

Players have reportedly had their refund requests for Cyberpunk 2077 denied, despite CD Projekt RED’s refund offer earlier this week.

The backlash against Cyberpunk 2077 has been growing since the game’s launch, with many players on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles and low- to mid-tier PC rigs speaking out about the numerous game-breaking bugs and crashes. CDPR later addressed the criticism in a statement, where it also offered to refund players who were unhappy with the product.

In its statement, CDPR claimed that players could “opt to refund your copy” if they were not “satisfied with their purchase”. The developer noted that refunds for digital copies would be handled through the storefronts they were purchased on, with additional support from helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for physical copies.

However, some players have been unable to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077, despite CDPR’s promise. Twitter user Mgs2master2 shared that he was denied a refund as the game had already been downloaded, in accordance with the PlayStation Store’s refund policy.

Check out the exchange below.

So today’s update, Sony support refused another refund for #Cyberpunk2077. They said even if the devs say refund it, they won’t do it. Lied about the game not being broken and lied about what CDPR stated. Tl:dr you are stuck with a broken game, wait til patched. Some support. pic.twitter.com/MsyI11VCGO — Mgs2master2 (@mgs2master2) December 14, 2020

CDPR’s vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski has since clarified the company’s stance when it comes to refunds. During a recent investors call, the VP revealed that the company does not have any special agreements in place with Microsoft and Sony to process the refunds, and that all refunds will still depend on the stores’ individual policies.

“Microsoft and Sony have refund policies for every product that is released digitally on their storefronts. Despite several articles I’ve seen that things are being set up just for us, it’s actually not true – these policies are in place and have always been in place; they’re not offered specifically for us,” he said.

“Anyone who has purchased any title on the PlayStation Network or the Microsoft storefront can ask for a refund, and if it’s made within certain boundaries, usually related to time, usage and so on, can ask for that refund,” Nowakowski added. “Our procedure here with Microsoft and Sony is not different than with any other title released on any of those storefronts.”

During the same investors call, Nowakowski also acknowledged that the developer “did not spend enough time” looking at last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 during the development process, explaining that the team had instead focused their resources on “next-gen and PC performance”.