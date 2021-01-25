‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refunds don’t seem to always require a return

Customers looking to return Cyberpunk 2077 are not always blocked from accessing the game after refunds process, according to a report from Vice.

The game launched to mixed reception, after having a particularly tumultuous production cycle, and CD Projekt Red quickly began to offer refunds. Customers who purchased the game ahead of time or on its December release were eligible for a refund or a swap from console to PC version.

Despite the terms of the refund stating that customers must return their physical copy of the game, many have – according to Vice – been fully refunded without completing this step. The report features a customer who purchased the $250 collectors edition, received a full refund, and is still in possession of the physical game and all their limited-edition merchandise.

Gamers playing with a digital copy also seem to have avoided a return. Some report being able to access their game on the Xbox despite receiving a full refund.

CD Projekt Red has previously said that players who requested a refund will be contacted “throughout February and March 2021,” so it is unclear how permanent this workaround is.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, the latest patch update has reportedly broken the game for a number of players – thanks to yet another bug. The game seemingly prevents players from progressing past the Down In The Street mission, causing many to take to the internet to complain.