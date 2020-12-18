Sony pulls ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from PlayStation Store, offers refunds

Sony has removed CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and is offering refunds to players who bought the game through their platform.

In a statement on its official website, the gaming giant announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be pulled from its digital storefront “until further notice”. The game has already been removed from the PlayStation Store, as noted by The Verge and Kotaku, and although a couple of older online links still lead players to the game’s store page, it is unavailable for purchase.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store.” Sony said in its statement. “SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

Sony then explained that the refunding process will begin once it has confirmed players’ digital purchase of the game through the PlayStation Store. It also noted that “completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution”.

Sony’s statement comes just a day after it was reported that CD Projekt RED had told players to “please wait for us to get back to you” instead of contacting Sony directly about a refund.

Prior to that, CD Projekt RED had apologised for the lacklusture quality of Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles and offered refunds to players. However, despite CDPR’s promise of refunds, users soon reported facing difficulties in obtaining refunds from Sony, in accordance with the PlayStation Store’s policies.

Earlier this week, during an investor Q&A, CDPR acknowledged that it “did not spend enough time” looking at last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 during the development process.

The game’s controversial launch also led to a loss of US$1billion (£734 million) for CD Projekt Red’s four founders. According to reports, the aftermath of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch caused their stock value to drop from $4 billion (£2.9 billion) to $3 billion (£2.2 billion).