‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Sasha Grey set to voice character in Phantom Liberty DLC

Sasha Grey has confirmed that she will be voicing a character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced early last month, and will act as a spy-thriller set in a new district in Night City.

Grey – whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz and has a large following on Twitch – confirmed on Twitter that she will take on the role of radio DJ Ash in the DLC.

Responding to a tweet teasing the expansion’s in-game radio station 89.7 Growl FM, Grey wrote: “Hi, I’m ASH”.

Alongside Grey, Phantom Liberty will see the return of Keanu Reeves in the role of Johnny Silverhand.

Last month, it was confirmed that Phantom Liberty would be the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, with developer CD Projekt Red saying in response to a YouTube comment: “Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.”

The DLC will be heading to heading to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia in 2023, though won’t be available for previous-generation consoles.

CD Projekt Red will also no longer be developing new content on the PS4 and Xbox One incarnations of the game, though will continue to provide technical support for those versions.

Following the game’s launch two years ago, there were a number of issues, especially on previous-generation consoles, with the developer subsequently releasing a number of patches and hotfixes.

In NME‘s four-star verdict of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020, we wrote: “Cyberpunk is essentially Deus Ex meets Grand Theft Auto – a familiar feeling experience with one element that separates it from its peers, its unparalleled role playing.

“Thanks to the freedom afforded by its richly crafted dialogue choices, its consistently brilliant voice acting and the sharp script, Cyberpunk excels as a narrative-driven video game – even if it may not be the medium-redefining classic many hoped for.”