‘Cyberpunk 2077’ save files become corrupted if you craft too much

Save files for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will become corrupted if they exceed 8mb in size.

Users on Reddit have discovered that save files for the game on PC will become corrupted if they go above 8mb. There is no confirmation if this applies to consoles yet.

Collecting items and crafting new material adds to the file size over time, eventually leading to the save becoming corrupted which means players cannot resume their progress from that file.

CD Projekt Red currently has no fix in place for the bug at the moment. In a post on GOG (a digital storefront owned by the company) the developer responded by suggesting that players either avoid picking up items and crafting materials, and to avoid using saves that make use of an item duplication bug.

Cyberpunk has had a controversial launch. The game runs well on high-end PCs but there are still numerous crashes. Two large patches in January and February have been promised in an apology form the developer, where they suggested users get refunds via the console store they used to purchase the game.

In the wake of this, Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store. Microsoft also extended the refund window for people who had purchased the game digitally from the Store, until further notice.

Since the game’s release, the company’s four founders have reportedly lost $1billion (£734 million) in stock since the game’s launch due to the reception of the game.