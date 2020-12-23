‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sells 13million copies despite refunds

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has revealed that its embattled open-world RPG has sold more than 13million copies.

It announced the game’s sales figure in a new regulatory announcement, released on December 22. The 13million figure accounts for both digital and physical sales, and even factors in all refund requests.

“Based on reports obtained from digital distribution platforms and data collected from physical distributors, [CD Projekt RED] estimates that by 20 December inclusive gamers have purchased over 13million copies of Cyberpunk 2077,” the company stated.

Advertisement

“This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms, […] less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the Company by the publication date of this report in the framework of the “Help Me Refund” campaign.”

Earlier this month, CD Projekt RED said that Cyberpunk 2077 had already sold 8million copies based on pre-orders alone and that the game had already turned a profit for the developer. However, all this was before the company started offering refunds for the game, after numerous players on last-gen consoles and low- to mid-end PCs reported encountering game-breaking bugs.

Both Sony and Microsoft have also started refunding players who bought the game through their digital platforms, the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, respectively. In addition, Sony has also pulled the game from its platform and is currently unavailable for purchase.

It’s currently unclear how many copies of Cyberpunk 2077 has been refunded and how that has impacted CD Projekt RED’s sales and profits. But the controversy around the game’s launch has already caused the company’s stock value to drop from US$4 billion (£2.9 billion) to US$3 billion (£2.2 billion).

Some of CD Projekt RED’s investors are also allegedly considering filing class-action lawsuits over Cyberpunk 2077. Two law firms, based in Poland and the US, have announced that they are looking into potential lawsuits.