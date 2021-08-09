‘Cyberpunk 2077’ senior combat designer moves to ‘Fable’ reboot

Senior combat designer Paweł Kapała has left CD Projekt Red and joined Playground Games to work on their upcoming Fable reboot.

According to Kapała’s LinkedIn profile, he is now working as the Principal Gameplay Designer at Playground Games. As the description says, Kapala is now “designing and implementing combat in Fable.” This suggests that the combat in Fable has not been determined yet and that the game is still far from release.

Previously Kapała had worked at CDPR for almost seven years. For the past two years, he has designed the melee and firearm combat systems for Cyberpunk 2077 and balanced weapons. He also worked with other teams to ensure the game launched with a cohesive combat experience.

Before this, Kapała worked on The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt as a gameplay designer, helping to implement enemy AI and behaviour. He also worked on implementing Gwent and fistfight minigames.

Kapała originally joined CDPR in October 2014 as a gameplay design intern and gradually progressed until he reached the Senior Gameplay Designer position. This suggests that Playground Games has brought on a heavy hitter to ensure that the upcoming Fable has high-quality combat to rivals its contemporaries.

The Fable reboot has had little revealed about it thus far, with only a CG trailer giving a glimpse of the game’s direction. Recently Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that Fable fans should take confidence from Playground Games’ work on Forza Horizon 5.

He said, “The only thing I can really say about Fable is, seeing the pedigree of the team and Playground, and where they set the bar for themselves in building a game—I think that showed with the Forza Horizon 5 preview that they had—I think people should just take confidence in that [studio director] Gavin [Raeburn] and the team there have that same level of focus on doing something amazing with an IP that we know is really important to a lot of Xbox fans, so we can’t wait to get to show more, but the team is just amazing.”

