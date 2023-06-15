‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sequel will be led by ‘Phantom Liberty’ director

A recent interview has confirmed that Gabe Amatangelo, the director behind Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, will also be directing a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Amatangelo confirmed the news to Bloomberg (via PC Gamer), where he stated that when work wraps up on Phantom Liberty, he will continue on to direct a currently-untitled sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Besides Phantom Liberty, Amatangelo is the current director of Cyberpunk 2077, and has led development since 2021. This included leading development on last year’s patch 1.5, which was seen as a major turning point for the game following its disastrous launch in 2020.

CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk sequel was announced in October 2022, and is currently working under the codename Orion. While details on the sequel are limited, CD Projekt Red has teased it “will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe”.

A group strategy update also suggested the Cyberpunk sequel will feature multiplayer, though exact details of the game are yet to be confirmed as the studio continues to work on Phantom Liberty.

Set to launch this year, Phantom Liberty will be Cyberpunk 2077‘s only expansion, and will send players to a new zone in Night City, Dogtown, to rescue the New United States of America’s president.

The expansion will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand, while Idris Elba will join the series to play a sleeper agent for the New United States.

Last week, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Phantom Liberty will launch on September 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The release date was announced with a new trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase (June 11), revealing a look at Idris Elba’s character in action and explaining why Cyberpunk protagonist V has been dragged into the rescue mission.