‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sequel has officially started development

CD Projekt has shared that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is now in development, albeit at the early stages, after it was announced almost a year ago.

Speaking in an investors presentation on October 5, studio director Adam Badowski explained that the fact that Phantom Liberty was the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 allowed the team to start working on the sequel as soon as possible.

“We decided not to develop any more add-ons for CP2077, but rather to start designing a full sequel to the game under the Project Orion codename,” he said.

“This project is on the conceptual design level right now, and it’s going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for designing Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty.”

This is good news for fans as Phantom Liberty received glowing reviews from critics, with more than a few arguing that it was the ideal way to wrap up the game’s redemption arc.

As a reminder, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 was shambolic, to the extent that Sony ended up delisting the game from its store for six months because its technical issues were that distracting.

Fortunately, an update alongside the arrival of Phantom Liberty addressed some of the most pressing problems with immersion in the game, like a police overhaul and a new cyberware system.

Regarding the sequel, CD Projekt’s Boston and Vancouver studios have been brought on board to spearhead early development. Then, the plan is to split the Cyberpunk responsibilities between the American side and the Polish side of CD Projekt at some point “late in 2024”.

Chief commercial officer Michał Nowakowski also shared that there will be other Cyberpunk media for fans to entertain themselves with while they wait for the sequel.

“Whenever you consider us, you think of us as game developers,” explained Nowakowski. “That’s true, but that’s not the full truth. We want to be popular culture developers.”

One of these projects is the recently revealed “live-action” adaptation of the world that is in partnership with Anonymous Content. However, further information on that will arrive in due course.

