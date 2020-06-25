‘Cyberpunk 2077’ stream delivers new trailer and gameplay

CD Projekt Red has released a Cyberpunk 2077 stream titled Night City Live, which has shed light on new open-world areas, abilities and story beats.

The showcase began with an explosive trailer, welcoming viewers to the world they’ll be uncovering in Cyberpunk 2077 known as Night City. Footage from the trailer is said to only be from the prologue of the game, all happening within the first few quests.

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is broken up into seven districts, one of which is an open-world wasteland known as The Badlands and resides outside of Night City. It’s described as a “dead, dried out space” and will feature specific content that it is unique to the area.

Other elements showcased in the trailer are various gangs, intense set-pieces and a character known as Adam Smasher – a fully converted cyborg that players will learn more about throughout the story.

Check out the full trailer below:

Other gameplay details were also discussed such as a gameplay element known as Braindance. When activated players will exit first-person view and be able to freely explore the area whilst also being able to rewind and forward time to analyse the environment. These situations will operate as investigations and players will be able to scan items and interact with the world to piece together the story.

You can see the use of Braindance in action here:

A Cyberpunk 2077 anime was also announced and is coming to Netflix in 2022. The show is set to run for ten episodes and is being helmed by Studio Trigger, who have previously worked on titles such as Promare and Kill la Kill.

The Night City Wire stream is set to be the first of a series of episodes up until the launch of the game. Each will provide new details, gameplay and announcements ahead of its release. The next episode is said to be released in a few weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on November 19 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Google Stadia version is reportedly planned for a later date. Any players who purchase a console version will be entitled to a free upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X, with a update coming later to improve the performance of the game.