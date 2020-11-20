‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will have a streamer mode to avoid DMCA strikes

CD Projekt RED has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will include a new mode for streamers that should avoid most DMCA violations.

In light of the recent influx of DMCA-related takedowns on streaming platforms such as Twitch, CD Projekt RED has announced a new mode for streamers that will let them play and stream Cyberpunk 2077 without worry.

During its latest Night City Wire presentation, the developer announced the new streamer mode, and shared a little on how it would work. “If you’re planning on livestreaming Cyberpunk, or if you just want to make videos, we want to introduce you to a new mode that will allow you to disable certain copyrighted tracks,” UK head of communications Hollie Bennett said.

He added that the mode will swap out selected tracks with other songs that should avoid DMCA strikes: “We know that for content creators, licensed music can sometimes be problematic. So with this new mode, you’ll be able to disable a small number of selected tracks which could cause some issues, replacing them with a different song – helping to avoid any problems.”

Check out the announcement below, beginning at the 19:30 mark.

The feature will be automatically enabled on consoles once players start streaming, although they have the option to toggle the feature on and off. PC players will have to manually toggle the feature via the game options. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature “over 150 custom genre-bending tracks”, including tunes from the likes of Run The Jewels, Grimes, SOPHIE, Nina Kraviz and more. While the tracks were recorded specially for the game, it is currently unclear if the songs will be subject to any copyright violations.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to launch on December 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

The game will also receive complete next-gen versions with enhanced graphics and other next-gen tech in the future, although a release date has not been announced. The game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the meantime through backward compatibility.