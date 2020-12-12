‘Cyberpunk 2077’ recreates a fan favourite scene from ‘The Office’

Cyberpunk 2077 has a big The Office easter egg in one of its side quests, recreating one of the US sitcom’s most popular scene almost word for word.

The easter egg comes during the side quest Big In Japan, and involves you going to pick up a package from the docks. Once V arrives, they discover this package is actually a person.

V is then tasked with carrying the person back to safety. Since the area is heavily patrolled, players can either opt for a slow and stealthy approach, or to store the body someplace safe while clearing out the compound.

Once the coast is clear, V needs to carry the body to their car and take it back to the quest giver, Dennis. This ends the quest, and begins the easter egg.

Once the person, who turns out to be a surgeon, has been returned, V can either take their money and leave, or ask why he was in the package in the first place.

Asking the question triggers the easter egg. The surgeon says “In Japan, brain surgeon, top of all. Good instinct. One day, Tyger Claw boss need surgery. But, boss die on table! Tyger Claws were very angry. I hide in boat, swim to America. Here Dennis save me. But there is a secret – I kill Tyger Claw boss on purpose. World best surgeon make no mistake!”

This is an almost word for word recreation of a scene in The Office, shortened, and with Tyger Claws swapped with Yakuza. You can watch the scene below.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, the game has already broken the single player record on Steam, and surpassed 8 million pre-orders, making for one of the most successful launch days ever.