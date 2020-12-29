‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to begin receiving free DLC from early 2021

CD Projekt RED has prematurely announced when players can expect free downloadable content for Cyberpunk 2077.

The Cyberpunk 2077 website has been updated with a new page, dedicated to the game’s future content. When discovered, the page also drops the first details for when players can expect to see new DLC.

According to the webpage, “free DLC starts hitting Night City early 2021”, suggesting the first pieces of content will be within the first quarter of the year. You can see the full webpage here.

Back in September, CD Projekt RED stated in a company conference call that details on post-launch content for Cyberpunk 2077 would be revealed soon. At the time, it said that players can expect the same roadmap similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which saw a mixture of free add-ons and paid expansions.

While very little was shared in terms of what would be arriving to Cyberpunk 2077, the company added that it will be “a series of free DLCs and expansions”.

By comparison, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received 16 free add-on packs after its launch which included new hairstyles, armour and side quests. The two expansions added a substantial amount of new content with all-new locations, storylines and gameplay elements across 20-30 hour campaigns.

It’s unclear what content the DLC will entail. Its addition will also come alongside two substantial patches, which are said to rectify a plethora of issues plaguing the game and its performance on last-gen systems.

Players recently discovered an entire railway system in Cyberpunk 2077, which was ultimately cut before the game’s release.