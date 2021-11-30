‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to receive “major update for all platforms” with current-gen release

Following Cyberpunk 2077’s less than perfect launch in 2020, CD Projekt have promised a major update to the game for all platforms alongside the current gen console releases.

In a press release Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO of the CD Projekt Group said:

“We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms.”

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 is not the only project the Polish company is currently working on. Kiciński also detailed work developers are completing for CD Projekt’s big release The Witcher 3, and the expansion of their studios.

“There is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion. In parallel, we carry on with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teams.”

While the company is still making profit, it has seen a reduction in the amount of profit annually over the past years. Piotr Nielubowicz, vice president and CFO of the company blamed the reduction on Cyberpunk 2077 and other projects still in early development.

“This year-on-year reduction in net profit is mainly due to expenses related to updating Cyberpunk and exploratory work on new projects which are at an early stage of development, where the associated costs are reported directly in our P&L (profit and loss) statement for the current period.”

Advertisement

In other news, CD Projekt’s online games store front GOG, has reported losses over $1million (£750,000) over the last financial quarter, and will now be redesigning its strategy to focus more on selling a handpicked selection of DRM-free games. It places the blame on the recent oversaturation of online store fronts.