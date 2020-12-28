‘Cyberpunk 2077’ players discover cut railway system

Two weeks after its release, a Cyberpunk 2077 player has discovered a feature that was seemingly cut from the game.

Reddit user Sybekul shared a video of them discovering what appears to be a railway system for the game that was cut before the game was released. Although the game currently includes trains, the feature cannot actually be used by players.

The clip shows the Sybekul following train tracks to a large train station that can be entered, although it is incomplete, with missing floors, ceiling, walls and other textures. It is currently unclear if the feature was cut to meet the game’s release date or if it was left intentionally incomplete to make the in-game’s universe seem more realistic.

Check out the clip below.

Earlier this year, prior to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt RED announced that it would be cutting the wall-running mechanic was being cut “due to design reasons”.

Following the game’s tumultuous release – which has been plagued by game-breaking bugs, crashes and low-resolution graphics on the PS4 and Xbox One – a class action lawsuit has been filed against the polish developer.

In a press release, obtained by BusinessWire, the Rosen Law Firm called Cyberpunk 2077 “virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs”.

The press release also noted that “defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times”.

CDPR has scheduled two major updates for the game, slated to arrive in January and February. The developer also released a hotfix last week that removed the 8MB save file limit on PC, and included improvements to memory management and stability for consoles.