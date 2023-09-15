‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update 2.0 will launch for free before ‘Phantom Liberty’

Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 will roll out before the launch of Phantom Liberty, introducing a new police system, vehicle combat, and revamped cyberware.

CD Projekt Red dropped the latest trailer for the update yesterday (September 14), featuring formidable battles between V and the Night City Police Department and explosive car chases. Check it out below:

The police were one of the more lacklustre elements of Cyberpunk 2077 even with the enormous changes that the game has seen since its original launch in 2020. As a result, the overhaul to the way that the faction reacts to increasing intensity of criminal activity will improve immersion in the dystopian city.

“With Update 2.0, expect roadblocks, high-octane shootouts, and of course, MaxTac,” said global communication director Robert Malinowski. “Police will respond accordingly to your heat level, setting additional traps, trying to ram you off the road, and eventually calling in the big guns once they’re convinced you’ve gone full cyberpsycho.”

In order to escape, players are able to employ one of three options. V can shoot pistols or submachine guns out of the car’s side windows or windshields at pursuers, or, slash wheels with melee weapons while on a motorcycle.

Alternatively, mounted CrystalDome weapons will eviscerate enemies or netrunners can hack vehicles to brake suddenly, accelerate without stopping, or explode the entire thing.

Other additions comprise changes to loot, items and crafting, revamped cyberware and a new capacity system, a redesigned skill tree and perks, new radio stations and UI and UX improvements.

Update 2.0 will drop for free for PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS on September 21. Phantom Liberty will come to those platforms on September 26, however, it is priced at £24.99 ($29.99).

