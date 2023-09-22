‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update adds heartbreaking ‘Edgerunners’ reference

The latest update for Cyberpunk 2077 has added a heartbreaking Edgerunners reference in update 2.0, which was launched earlier this week.

Spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follow. The North Oak Columbarium in Westbrook Distinct records the deaths of characters across the course of Cyberpunk 2077‘s story as well as those who have passed away ahead of the start of the game. However, Reddit user Slowhike shared that there are a scattering of new names on the wall (via IGN).

David Martinez, his mother Gloria Martinez, Pilar, Dorio, Maine and Rebecca were found in the newest version of the columbarium in Cyberpunk 2077. Players are also reporting that they’ve seen tributes to Kiwi and Julio too.

All of these are characters that lost their lives in the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the supremely successful anime that was set a year prior to the game’s story. David’s epitaph in Cyberpunk 2077 harkened back to the last scene of the show – “you didn’t take me to the Moon, but you were there with me.”

The prevailing theory is that Lucy set these here for her fallen friends and players hoped that the character has survived and is somewhere in Night City to resolve her arc.

Update 2.0 is a significant one for Cyberpunk 2077, overhauling a number of systems for a more immersive and integrated experience. For example, the police will now escalate their response to the severity of crimes committed by the player.

Attributes and character perks have been reworked to be much more specific and adaptable to the player’s preferred style. Moreover, there is a new limit to the amount of cyberware and cyberware increases the character’s armor.

