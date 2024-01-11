‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was “just a warm-up” for sequel, claims narrative director

A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 has only just been announced, but the narrative director of the game is already hyping up the title.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), narrative director Igor Sarzyński posted that he was starting in the CD Projekt Red Boston office to “officially kickstart our Orion [the codename given to the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel] journey”.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this project and I’m sure we can make it something special,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“2077 was just a warm-up.”

An expansion to Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, was released last September, bringing with it a full new area for players to explore in the form of Dogtown. The expansion also added new characters and a brand new ending to the game, but it wasn’t the only new piece of content to be released for the title last year.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 also launched last September, just before Phantom Liberty, and brought with it a whole host of changes to the base game. In addition to bug fixes, the update contained a complete overhaul to the game’s skill tree, a brand-new police system, and the ability to take part in vehicle-on-vehicle combat.

NME reviewed Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, writing that “Phantom Liberty is the crowning jewel of Cyberpunk‘s three-year redemption arc. It’s a shame that this will be 2077’s first and last expansion, but it’s a hell of a swan song to close out on – and with Phantom Liberty‘s director tapped to create a full-blown sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, it promises good things for the series’ future”.

In other gaming news, Call Of Duty Season 1 Reloaded is bringing big changes to both Call Of Duty Warzone and Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3.